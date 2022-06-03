REPORTS
Cómo el presidente judío de Ucrania hizo las paces con los neonazis en el frente contra Rusia
El canciller de Nicaragua explica la política anti-imperialista de los sandinistas
Que pasó en las elecciones en Nicaragua? Un informe desde adentro
A new generation of US-trained extremists is fighting Russia. Are we prepared for the blowback?
DHS ‘concerned’ over Nazis returning to US after fighting in Ukraine. Why isn’t the media?
Latest Stories
A history of naked imperialism continues as Biden approves Somalia redeployment
TJ Coles
·
May 21, 2022
Biden has reversed Donald Trump’s withdrawal of US forces from Somalia and will redeploy Special Operations Forces. It
...
Read More
Leaked emails expose UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s connection to MI6-style ‘research and influence operation’
Kit Klarenberg
·
May 18, 2022
A deeply anti-democratic MI6-linked cabal’s apparent influence on Priti Patel raises serious questions about her fitness to rule
...
Read More
Operation Surprise: leaked emails expose secret intelligence coup to install Boris Johnson
Kit Klarenberg
·
May 15, 2022
Leaked emails reviewed by The Grayzone reveal possibly criminal plot by pro-Leave elites to sabotage Theresa May’s Brexit
...
Read More
The real Zelensky: from celebrity populist to unpopular Pinochet-style neoliberal
Natylie Baldwin
·
April 28, 2022
Ukrainian academic Olga Baysha details Volodymyr Zelensky’s embrace of widely loathed neoliberal policies, his repression of rivals, and
...
Read More
Madeleine Albright’s funeral buried her legacy of war-making and extraordinary deceit
Sam Husseini
·
April 27, 2022
The word “Iraq” was not uttered once during the three hour funeral of Madeleine Albright, who laid the
...
Read More
US weapons, European supplicants block peace in Ukraine
Aaron Maté
·
April 25, 2022
Richard Sakwa, scholar and author of “Frontline Ukraine”, on the obstacles to peace in Ukraine.
...
Read More
“A historic sham”: Zelensky’s speech to Greece’s parliament sparks national outrage, opens WWII-era wounds
TJ Coles
·
April 20, 2022
By inviting an Azov fighter to address Greece’s parliament, Zelensky opened the country’s historic wounds and triggered angry
...
Read More
“One less traitor”: Zelensky oversees campaign of assassination, kidnapping and torture of political opposition
Max Blumenthal
and
Esha Krishnaswamy
·
April 17, 2022
While claiming to defend democracy, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has outlawed his opposition, ordered his rivals’ arrest, and presided
...
Read More
US, EU sacrificing Ukraine to ‘weaken Russia’: fmr. NATO adviser
Aaron Maté
·
April 15, 2022
Former Swiss intelligence officer and NATO adviser Jacques Baud on the roots of the Ukraine-Russia war and its
...
Read More
