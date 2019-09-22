Pushback with Aaron Maté

US troops in Saudi Arabia defend hegemony, not security

The Trump administration is sending US troops to Saudi Arabia as it continues to threaten Iran. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell, says the US-Saudi relationship is “not based on strategic interest so much as it is based on money, money, and money.”

Guest: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell.