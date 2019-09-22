US troops in Saudi Arabia defend hegemony, not security

The Trump administration is sending US troops to Saudi Arabia as it continues to threaten Iran. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell, says the US-Saudi relationship is “not based on strategic interest so much as it is based on money, money, and money.”
Guest: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.