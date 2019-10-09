Russian social media debate: clickbait or information warfare?

What is the Internet Research Agency, and are the claims of a Russian influence campaign against the U.S. well-founded? Aaron Maté and journalist, author Jefferson Morley debate and discuss.

A new Senate Intelligence Committee report accuses the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian troll farm, of using “social media to conduct an information warfare campaign” against the United States. This comes one week after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on the IRA and its funder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Guest: Jefferson Morley, journalist, author, and editor of The Deep State, a blog about intelligence agencies.

Read Jefferson Morley’s article, “How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy.”

Read Aaron Maté on Russian social media activity in the U.S.:

“New Studies Show Pundits Are Wrong About Russian Social-Media Involvement in US Politics”

“These Questions for Mueller Show Why Russiagate Was Never the Answer”

“CrowdStrikeOut: Mueller’s Own Report Undercuts Its Core Russia-Meddling Claims”