Iran, Iraq, US Empire

US escalates war on Iran and Iraq – Discussion with Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Aaron Mate

The Grayzone held a live discussion of the US escalation of war on Iran and Iraq, with Trump’s assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Aaron Maté is joined by Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, and Ben Norton.

