US and Iran avoid war, but Trump’s war-mongering goes on

The threat of an immediate US-Iran military conflict has been averted, but President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his “maximum pressure” campaign with new sanctions on Tehran.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s claim that Qassem Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission in Iraq when the U.S. assassinated him is raising new questions about Trump’s motives.
Guest: Sina Toossi, Senior Research Analyst at the National Iranian American Council.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.