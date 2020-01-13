Ex-Bush official: OPCW’s Syria cover-up recalls Iraq war lies

Former Bush administration official Col. Lawrence Wilkerson says that reports of US pressure on the OPCW’s Syria chemical weapons investigation in Douma recall the Bush administration’s coercion of the IAEA and OPCW before the Iraq war.

OPCW whistleblowers have exposed a cover-up, under US pressure, of evidence that undermined allegations that the Syrian government committed a chemical weapons attack in Douma in April 2018. The allegation prompted US-led airstrikes on Syria that same month.

Guest: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell. Currently a distinguished professor at the College of William and Mary.