What’s happening in Russia: Putin’s proposed constitutional changes explained

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Moscow-based international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent decision to propose several sweeping changes to the country’s constitution. Sleboda provides an in depth analysis of the surprise proposal and discusses international media’s response to the news, as well as the reaction of the Russian public. Anya also asks Sleboda about his work with controversial Russian political philosopher Aleksander Dugin.

Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula, Palestine, Venezuela, and Honduras.