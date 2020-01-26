Pushback with Aaron Maté

Debating Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran w/ Michael Doran

A former Bush administration official defends Trump’s “maximum pressure” on Iran.

Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former senior official in the Bush administration, joins Pushback to discuss the Trump administration’s Iran policy; the Iran nuclear deal; and decades of US-Iran confrontation in the Middle East.

