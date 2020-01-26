Debating Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran w/ Michael Doran

A former Bush administration official defends Trump’s “maximum pressure” on Iran.
Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former senior official in the Bush administration, joins Pushback to discuss the Trump administration’s Iran policy; the Iran nuclear deal; and decades of US-Iran confrontation in the Middle East.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.