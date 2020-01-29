Trump’s fake ‘peace plan’ is permanent apartheid for Palestine

Attorney, professor, and author Noura Erakat on Trump’s “deal of the century”: a call for permanent apartheid in Palestine.

President Trump was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to unveil the so-called “deal of the century” at the White House. Attorney and author Noura Erakat says Trump’s so-called “peace plan” is a con that seeks to cement Israeli apartheid for Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

Guest: Noura Erakat. Human rights attorney, legal scholar, Assistant Professor at Rutgers University, and author of Justice for Some: Law and in the Question of Palestine.