US government censorship? Social media giants disappear accounts of Iranian and Venezuelan academics, journalists

Red Lines host Anya Parampil talks with Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran. Professor Marandi’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were recently shut down without warning as part of a US campaign to remove so-called “pro-Iranian content” from the social media sites.

Anya also discusses Twitter’s recent decision to suspend an account belonging to Venezuelan citizen journalist, Orlenys Ortiz, and asks Professor Marandi to comment on recent developments in the region including President Trump’s unveiling of the “Deal of the Century” for Israel and Palestine.