Russiagate 2.0 drowns out Trump’s reckless escalation of US-Russia nuclear arms race

Amid new fear-mongering about “Russian interference,” former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter on Trump’s overlooked, reckless escalation of the US-Russia arms race.

US media is once again consumed with evidence-free claims that Russia intends to interfere on Donald Trump’s behalf. But as Democrats accuse Trump of being “Putin’s Puppet,” Trump is overseeing a hawkish agenda that has worsened US-Russia tensions. Nowhere is that more dangerous than Trump’s escalation of the nuclear arms race with Russia: abandoning arms control treaties while deploying and developing new nuclear weapons.

Guest: Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector, Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, and author of “Scorpion King: America’s Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.”