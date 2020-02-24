The Russiagate Racket targets the Bernie Sanders surge

With a familiar playbook of evidence-free, anonymously sourced red-baiting, the forces behind Russiagate try to stop Bernie Sanders’ primary success.

Evidence-free claims of a Russian government effort to aid Bernie Sanders have been exploited by centrist Democrats alarmed by Sanders’ primary success. This should be no surprise. Sanders and his movement are a threat to the very same interests that have pushed Russiagate for more than three years — the failed neoliberal Democratic Party establishment and the national security state. The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal joins Pushback.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of The Management of Savagery.