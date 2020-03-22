Coronavirus hits US prisons: “thousands face death sentence”

Dr. Amanda Klonsky recently published an op-ed in the New York Times warning that prisons will become the epicenter of the pandemic’s outbreak in the US. Millions of people currently languishing in unsanitary US detention centers with little access to healthcare. Since this interview was conducted, 21 inmates and 17 employees at Rikers Island jail in New York City have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula, Palestine, Venezuela, and Honduras.