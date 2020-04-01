Pompeo’s ‘transition’ plan tells Venezuela to suffer into submission

Declaring that “Nicolas Maduro will never again govern Venezuela,” Mike Pompeo unveils a so-called “transition” plan that tells Venezuelans to submit or starve.
The Trump administration has unveiled a so-called ‘democratic transition’ plan that demands the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for a five-person “Council of State,” and threatens “increased” sanctions if Venezuela does not comply. Latin America policy analyst Leonard Flores says that the plan is a non-starter and the latest US effort to starve Venezuelans into submission.
Guest: Leonardo Flores, Latin American policy expert and campaigner with CODEPINK.