Exposed: CIA used Sheldon Adelson’s firm to spy on Julian Assange

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal reveals explosive new details on the CIA spying and sabotage operation against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Max Blumenthal’s new exposé details how the US surveilled and targeted Assange inside Ecuador’s London embassy, all while working with Trump mega-donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson’s security team and a Spanish company that had initially been hired to protect the embassy. Drawing on court testimony and internal documents, Blumenthal reveals how the CIA sabotaged an asylum plan for Assange; installed software that allowed it to directly monitor him; and harassed and monitored Assange’s attorneys, friends, family, and journalist colleagues.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of The Management of Savagery.

Max Blumenthal’s article: ‘The American friends’: New court files expose Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange