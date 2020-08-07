Pushback with Aaron Maté

Lebanon’s corrupt, colonial system leads to explosion catastrophe

Beirut’s explosion disaster is the product of a corrupt, sectarian political system maintained by foreign powers, Rania Masri argues.

The catastrophic explosion in Beirut followed years of ignored warnings by government officials about the ammonium nitrate stored at the port. Lecturer and activist Rania Masri says that the disaster is the product of a corrupt, sectarian political system maintained by foreign powers.

Guest: Rania Masri, lecturer and activist.