Chomsky: from nuclear weapons to Iran, Trump’s worst threats are dangerously ignored

Noam Chomsky warns that the Trump administration poses a unique threat to humanity, and its most reckless policies are receiving far too little attention.

Noam Chomsky discusses the White House’s threats to the New START treaty, the last remaining accord limiting the US and Russia’s nuclear weapons arsenals; its latest round of crippling sanctions and threats against Iran; the bipartisan US refusal to accept a Middle East Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, which would terminate Israel’s nuclear weapons program; and the silencing of former OPCW officials who challenged a cover-up of findings that undermined Trump’s 2018 bombing of Syria.

Guest: Noam Chomsky, linguist, author and political dissident.