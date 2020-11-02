UK Labour civil war? Jeremy Corbyn suspended even as report vindicates him on anti-Semitism smears

The UK Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, even as a new report underscores that anti-Semitism allegations were a smear campaign against him. Former Labour MP Chris Williamson responds.

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended by his successor, neoliberal Blairite Keir Starmer, even as a new report confirms that claims of a Labour “anti-Semitism crisis” under Corbyn’s watch were without merit. Former UK Labour MP Chris Williamson, a Corbyn ally who has denounced the anti-Semitism allegations as a smear campaign, discusses the report and the Blairite wing’s ongoing war on the Corbyn movement.

Guest: Chris Williamson, former UK Member of Parliament for the Labour Party.