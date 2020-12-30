An exclusive look inside Iran’s supermarket in Venezuela









The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil provides an exclusive look inside a superstore which the US government and corporate media have condemned and attempted to link to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. She also speaks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza about how increased cooperation between Tehran and Caracas is improving the material condition of average citizens in his country.