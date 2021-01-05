Inside Trump’s outgoing federal execution spree









President Trump is overseeing a barbaric federal killing spree on his way out of his office, executing more prisoners in 2020 than all states combined. Reporter George Hale of NPR takes us inside the death chamber.

Guest: George Hale. Reporter covering federal executions for NPR member station WFIU.

