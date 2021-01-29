    Reddit rebellion: amateur investors hold the line against Wall Street fat cats

    A movement that formed on Reddit groups to challenge challenge billionaire hedge funders with coordinated buys of failing companies has exposed the un-democratic foundations of US capitalism

    Max Blumenthal visits a spontaneous protest outside the Securities and Exchange Commission after online investing companies like Robinhood blocked trades in Gamestop to prevent retail investors from challenging hedge funds, and takes a look at Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s staggering conflicts of interest.