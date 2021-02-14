Finkelstein: Palestine’s ICC victory thwarted by Israel’s apartheid reality









The International Criminal Court has ruled that it can investigate Israel for war crimes in the Occupied Territories. But scholar Norman Finkelstein warns that the decision will unlikely lead to justice.

In a landmark ruling, the International Criminal Court has ruled that it has jurisdiction to investigate Israel for war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. However, scholar and author Norman Finkelstein warns that the ICC decision, while historic, is unlikely to deliver justice.

According to Finkelstein, the Palestinian Authority’s capitulation in the Oslo accords gives Israel room to flout the court’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the reality of Israel today — what the Israeli group B’Tselem recently called a “regime of Jewish supremacy” — undermines any notion of a separate Palestinian state.

Guest: Norman Finkelstein. Author, scholar, and leading expert on Israel-Palestine. His latest book is “I Accuse!”. http://normanfinkelstein.com/​

B’Tselem statement: “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid“



