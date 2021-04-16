US escalates in Ukraine battleground









With encouragement from his patrons in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is escalating against Russia and provoking a harsh response

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Moscow-based international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda about recent developments in Ukraine. Sleboda provides an in-depth explanation of the history leading to up to the current situation and analyses domestic factors in Ukraine that are pushing the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to pursue a more bellicose posture towards Russia.