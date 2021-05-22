REPORTS
US Empire
Venezuela coup attempt
Syria proxy war
Israeli apartheid
Nicaragua destabilization
Iran dirty war
Bolivian resistance
Ecuador meddling
Information Wars
Media deceptions
Big Tech & censorship
Persecution of Julian Assange
Military-Movie Complex
China & the new cold war
Russiagate racket
Non-Profit Industrial Complex
Coronavirus chaos
Challenged on Syria cover-up, OPCW chief lies and US-UK-France evade
At UN, ex-Colin Powell aide calls out ‘egregious’ OPCW Syria cover-up
In moving UN speech, veteran diplomat confronts OPCW ‘stonewalling and smear tactics’ on Syria
USAID admits to Venezuela regime change fraud
US escalates in Ukraine battleground
Vijay Prashad explains Myanmar coup
Cómo EEUU cultivó a grupos indígenas y ambientalistas en Ecuador para derrotar el correísmo
Policía mundial: Washington busca encarcelar a empresarios extranjeros por incumplir sanciones ilegales
En sádico manual de sanciones, enviado de Biden para Irán se jacta de privar de alimentos a los civiles, aumentando la desigualdad iraní
Roger Waters and Gabor Maté on Israel’s apartheid wars and the price of speaking out for Palestine
Max Blumenthal
May 22, 2021
In a Grayzone livestream, Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters and renowned psychotherapist Gabor Maté discuss Israel’s latest assault on Gaza, the rising power of Palestine solidarity activism, and their own paths to clarity on the issue
