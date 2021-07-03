REPORTS
US Empire
Venezuela coup attempt
Syria proxy war
Israeli apartheid
Nicaragua destabilization
Iran dirty war
Bolivian resistance
Ecuador meddling
Information Wars
Media deceptions
Big Tech & censorship
Persecution of Julian Assange
Military-Movie Complex
China & the new cold war
Russiagate racket
Non-Profit Industrial Complex
Coronavirus chaos
VIDEOS
PUSHBACK
PUSHBACK
Russiagate target Kilimnik speaks out on ‘spy’ claims, Trump-Russia conspiracy theories
Challenged on Syria cover-up, OPCW chief lies and US-UK-France evade
At UN, ex-Colin Powell aide calls out ‘egregious’ OPCW Syria cover-up
REDLINES
REDLINES
Gaza resistance: beginning of the end for apartheid Israel?
USAID admits to Venezuela regime change fraud
US escalates in Ukraine battleground
ESPAÑOL
ESPAÑOL
Cómo medios financiados por EEUU incitaron un golpe de estado en Nicaragua
Cómo USAID, fachada de la CIA, creó el aparato mediático anti-sandinista en Nicaragua
Chile gira a la izquierda para re-escribir su constitución pinochetista – y las empresas norteamericanas quieren su cobre
Protesters demand freedom for Julian Assange on his 50th birthday
Ben Norton
and
Anya Parampil
·
July 3, 2021
Julian Assange turns 50 on July 3. Protesters rallied outside the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, demanding the release of the imprisoned WikiLeaks journalist.
