Foreign Agents #1: Exposing the San Isidro Movement & US culture war on Cuba
Max Blumenthal
·
July 29, 2021
In new Rokfin livestream, Max Blumenthal details his investigation into Cuba’s San Isidro Movement and the US sponsorship of the right-wing cultural dissident group
Watch the full livestream of Max’s first Foreign Agents episode at
Rokfin
.
