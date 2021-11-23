Venezuela’s socialists win elections in landslide – so US tries to discredit them

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won the November 21 mega-elections in a landslide, getting more votes in 20 of 23 states and the capital Caracas. So the US government responded by trying to discredit the vote.

Venezuelan journalist Diego Sequera speaks about the elections, the historic victory of the ruling party of President Nicolás Maduro, and Washington’s attempt to de-legitimize the process.

The US State Department published a statement attacking Venezuela’s elections, claiming they were “flawed” and that the “regime” of democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro supposedly “grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast.”

In his declaration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to unelected coup leader Juan Guaidó as supposed “interim president” of Venezuela.

In his interview with the Moderate Rebels podcast, Diego Sequera joked, “If Maduro’s government is a dictatorship, it must be the most flawed dictatorship and the most inconsistent dictatorship I’ve ever seen.”

There were “three times the number of opposition candidates that were running in all of these different elections, way over the Chavista candidates,” Diego added. “So it’s a very strange and defective ‘dictatorship’ that allows the political opposition to participate, that allows them to vote, that guarantees the right to vote and also a transparent process to vote.”

Sequera emphasized how the Biden administration has continued the Trump administration’s aggressive policies in Latin America.

“Look what happened in Cuba. It wasn’t the reversion of the Trump policy, of Pompeo’s policy, and it didn’t go back to the Obama stage of relations between Cuba and the US,” Sequera said. “It actually remained under the framework of Trump’s State Department policy.”

“They’re not able to change anything,” Sequera continued. “They’re just ruled by some crazy inertia that won’t allow them to even highlight the return to a liberal, neoliberal, US order. And the same with Venezuela.”

You can also listen to and download an audio recording of the interview below: