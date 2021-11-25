REPORTS
Que pasó en las elecciones en Nicaragua? Un informe desde adentro
Desmintiendo mitos sobre las elecciones en Nicaragua, atacadas por EEUU, la UE y la OEA
Facebook acusó falsamente a estos nicaragüenses de ser troles y los censuró antes de las elecciones
Did the CIA kill JFK? Oliver Stone on his explosive new film
Anya Parampil
·
November 25, 2021
Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Oliver Stone about his new film “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” which was recently released on SHOWTIME.
Stone explores misconceptions regarding JFK’s legacy and discusses why he believes the US government refuses declassify documents related to the assassination even 58 years since it took place.
