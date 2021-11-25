    Did the CIA kill JFK? Oliver Stone on his explosive new film

    Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Oliver Stone about his new film “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” which was recently released on SHOWTIME.

    Stone explores misconceptions regarding JFK’s legacy and discusses why he believes the US government refuses declassify documents related to the assassination even 58 years since it took place.