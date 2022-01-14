“Smoking Gun” Analysis Finds US Sanctions Produce “War Time” Economy in Venezuela

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Francisco R. Rodríguez, Executive Director of Oil for Venezuela, about his groundbreaking study exposing the devastating impact of US sanctions on Venezuela’s economy.

Francisco Rodríguez shares data which prove sanctions have directly contributed to a major economic contraction in Venezuela, driven mainly by a significant drop in the country’s oil production as a result of the measures. Rodríguez also addresses common arguments made by individuals who seek to obscure the impact US sanctions have had on Venezuela’s economy. Read the study here.