Cómo el presidente judío de Ucrania hizo las paces con los neonazis en el frente contra Rusia
El canciller de Nicaragua explica la política anti-imperialista de los sandinistas
Que pasó en las elecciones en Nicaragua? Un informe desde adentro
VIDEO: Congress screws American workers to escalate war on Russia
Max Blumenthal
·
March 10, 2022
As gas prices and inflation surge, Max Blumenthal questions members of Congress on the economic toll American workers face from escalating sanctions on Russia, and on their support for escalating the war in Ukraine.
