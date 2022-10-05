    ‘Now, All of You Are Azov’: ‘openly neo-Nazi’ Ukrainian delegation meets Congress, tours US

    After meeting with at least 50 members of Congress, soldiers of the neo-Nazi Azov Regiment toured the US to auction off swastika-inspired patches and lobby for an end to restrictions on US arms and training.

    This article was originally published by Moss Robeson’s Ukes, Kooks and Spooks blog and lightly edited by The Grayzone.

    Read part one of Robeson’s series on Azov’s US tour here.

    From top to bottom: Rep. Pete Sessions, Sen. Todd Young, and Sen. Rick Scott meeting with Giorgi Kuparashvili (red), Vladyslav Zhaivoronok (white), and Artur Lypka (yellow) from the Azov Regiment.

    The Azov delegation’s audience at their first stop in New Jersey largely consisted of children

    In his closing remarks, Giorgi Kuparashvili appeared to take aim at his least two favorite members of Congress: Ro Khanna, a liberal Democrat from Silicon Valley, thanks to whom Congress curtailed U.S. support for the Azov Regiment in 2018, and Max Rose, a former Congressman and right-wing Democrat from Staten Island, who called on the State Department to label the Azov Regiment a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” in 2020.

    “From year ’14, ’15, ’16, until today,” claimed Kuparashvili, “there is a bill which, I don’t remember the name, but the Congressman who lobbied, I don’t know how… He left Congress a couple years ago, he initiated to put the Azov as a restriction in a bill. This week, we talked to all the Congressmen and Senators, everybody understands, because when you bring the bill to Congress, they have to read it. Unfortunately, nobody read it, so they approved it again.”

    Evolution of the Azov swastika. The “Black Sun” confirms that this is a neo-Nazi symbol.

    Left to right at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago: Wolfgang Mössinger, German Consul General; Paweł Zyzak, Polish Consul General; and Giorgi Kuparashvili