Poland WWIII scare shows why top US general wants peace (w/ Doug Macgregor)

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor on the World War III scare in Poland and the reported Pentagon-State Department split over Ukraine-Russia peace.

After accusing Russia of firing missiles into Poland — and triggering calls from Ukraine for direct NATO military intervention — US officials are now acknowledging that Ukrainian air defenses were likely responsible.

Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army Colonel and former senior Pentagon adviser, says the Poland scare underscores why the US top military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, has split from White House bureaucrats to call for diplomacy with Russia in order to end the Ukraine war.

