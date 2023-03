The Pulitzer-winning journalist discusses the fallout from his report exposing how the US blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Seymour Hersh joins Aaron Maté to discuss his report on how the Biden administration bombed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which blew up not only a vital Russian-German infrastructure project but a key off-ramp to peace in Ukraine.

Guest: Seymour Hersh. Pulitzer-winning journalist who writes at https://seymourhersh.substack.com/.

