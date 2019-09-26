Israel votes for occupation, no matter who prevails

Diana Buttu says that whatever the outcome of their election stalemate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz are “virtually identical” when it comes to the illegal occupation of millions of Palestinians.
Guest: Diana Buttu, attorney and former legal adviser to the Palestinian Authority.
