Longest-held US political prisoner sends support from Puerto Rico to Venezuela

The world’s longest-held political prisoner, Puerto Rican revolutionary Oscar López Rivera, who was incarcerated in the US for 36 years, sent a message of solidarity to Venezuela

Video and translation by Ben Norton

Transcript

A greeting, with a lot of love, to all of the Venezuelan people. And an enormous memory in this Boricua (Puerto Rican) heart of Commander Hugo Chávez Frías.

I want to let the Venezuelan people know that the interference of the US government doesn’t matter; you can always, always, count on our support and solidarity.

And if the US government causes discomfort for the Venezuelan people, we are going to feel that discomfort, and we are going to be with that people.

I have defended the position of the President Nicolás Maduro, when I have been criticized, because I support Venezuela. Our support for Venezuela is mandatory.

We cannot allow the US government to continue with this practice of wanting to dominate and control it. This is not going to happen.

And I celebrate what the Venezuelan people have done until now, and I believe that the future of Venezuela is secure.