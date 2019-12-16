Why Elliott Abrams is Smurf villain Gargamel

Trump Administration Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abram is not only the spitting image of Gargamel; the Smurfs are a fairly clear metaphor for a socialist society like the one forged in Venezuela under the Bolivarian revolution

By Anya Parampil

In this episode of her new show, Red Lines, Anya Parampil explains Smurf villain Gargamel is the perfect cartoon metaphor for Trump Administration Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams.

Abrams is not only the spitting image of Gargamel; the Smurfs are a fairly clear representation of a society organized along socialist lines. Gargamel, meanwhile, mirrors Abrams and the US empire in his obsession with destroying their communal way of life and stealing their resources.