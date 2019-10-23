Pushback with Aaron Maté

Jill Stein: Hillary Clinton is still sabotaging progressives

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein responds to Hillary Clinton calling her a “Russian asset” and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a potential Russian dupe.

Clinton and centrist Democrats, Stein says, are following a “well-worn script” of trying to undermine progressive candidates that challenge party elites’ militarist and corporatist policies.

Guest: Dr. Jill Stein, former Green Party presidential candidate.