Jill Stein: Hillary Clinton is still sabotaging progressives

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein responds to Hillary Clinton calling her a “Russian asset” and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a potential Russian dupe.
Clinton and centrist Democrats, Stein says, are following a “well-worn script” of trying to undermine progressive candidates that challenge party elites’ militarist and corporatist policies.
Guest: Dr. Jill Stein, former Green Party presidential candidate.
