Max Blumenthal on Baghdadi’s death and Trump’s fake withdrawal in Syria

Max Blumenthal explains how the US-backed proxy war in Syria helped create the al-Qaeda safe haven where US forces killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi; and how Trump, despite announcing a withdrawal, is continuing the proxy war by keeping US troops to steal Syria’s oil.
Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of “The Management of Savagery.”
