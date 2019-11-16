Syria scandal: New whistleblower claims UN chemical weapons watchdog buried Douma evidence

A whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is accusing top officials of tampering with evidence collected at the scene of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma in April 2018.

The official, a senior scientist who collected samples at the scene, is the second with the OPCW’s Douma team to allege that evidence was suppressed. His testimony raises new doubts about the claim that the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack in Douma, which led to US-France-UK airstrikes — and with it, new concerns that the world’s chemical weapons watchdog is politically compromised.

We discuss the whistleblower’s findings with award-winning MIT Professor Emeritus Theodore Postol, whose scientific studies have also raised doubts about allegations of chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government. One of his studies was recently at the center of an academic controversy, as we also address during this interview.

Guest: Theodore Postol, award-winning Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy at MIT.

A second whistleblower is raising new doubts about an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria – and with it, new concerns that a top United Nations watchdog is compromised.

Just like the first whistleblower, the new whistleblower is an official with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW. This person, a senior scientist, was on the ground when the OPCW investigated allegations that the Syrian government killed dozens of people in the city of Douma in April 2018. This allegation prompted the United States, France, and Britain to bomb three sites in Syria one week later. The OPCW later pinned blame on the Syrian government, lending justification to the US-led strikes.

But earlier this year, a member of OPCW team leaked a suppressed engineering assessment that challenged the OPCW’s conclusions. The leaked report found that the gas cylinders at the scene in Douma were likely “manually placed.” This suggested that the attack was staged.

And now another member of the OPCW team – the second whistleblower – has come forward. This whistleblower recently delivered testimony in front of a panel convened by The Courage Foundation, a journalist and whistleblower protection organization founded by Wikileaks. In a statement, the panel said: “…we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in the investigation… We became convinced by the testimony that key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion.”

The panel includes José Bustani, the OPCW’s first Director General. Another panelist, veteran journalist Jonathan Steele, discussed the whistleblower’s testimony to BBC News.

Jonathan Steele: He claims he was in charge of picking up the samples in the affected areas, and in neutral areas, to check whether there were chlorine derivatives there …

Paul Henley, BBC News: And?

Jonathan Steele … and he found that there was no difference. So it rather suggested there was no chemical gas attack, because in the buildings where the people allegedly died there was no extra chlorinated organic chemicals than in the normal streets elsewhere.

And I put this to the OPCW for comment, and they haven’t yet replied. But it rather suggests that a lot of this was propaganda…

Paul Henley, BBC News: Propaganda led by?

Jonathan Steele … led by the rebel side to try and bring in American planes, which in fact did happen.

Our guest is Theodore Postol, award-winning Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy at MIT. Professor Postol has conducted a series of studies that have also raised doubts about allegations of chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government. One of his studies was recently at the center of an academic controversy, as we also discuss during this interview.