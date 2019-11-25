Pushback with Aaron Maté

How a grassroots Seattle movement delivered Amazon a major loss

In Seattle’s recent election, Amazon spent $1.5 million to defeat a slate of progressive candidates — and lost. One of Amazon’s top targets, re-elected socialist city councilmember Kshama Sawant, explains how people power beat big business.

Guest: Kshama Sawant, re-elected Seattle City Councilmember and member of Socialist Alternative.