How a grassroots Seattle movement delivered Amazon a major loss

In Seattle’s recent election, Amazon spent $1.5 million to defeat a slate of progressive candidates — and lost. One of Amazon’s top targets, re-elected socialist city councilmember Kshama Sawant, explains how people power beat big business.
Guest: Kshama Sawant, re-elected Seattle City Councilmember and member of Socialist Alternative.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.