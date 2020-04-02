Fired worker: Amazon hid COVID-19 cases and ignored pleas for protection

Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker fired after organizing a walkout over unsafe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, speaks out.



Amazon workers have staged walkouts to protest a lack of protective gear and a failure to properly sanitize their workplace. Chris Smalls, an assistant warehouse manager, was fired after organizing the walkout at Amazon’s Staten Island facility. Smalls says that Amazon managers failed to inform workers about coronavirus cases in the building and rejected safety demands.

Guest: Chris Smalls, former Amazon employee who was fired after organizing a walkout over unsafe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.