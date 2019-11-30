Abby Martin: Gaza’s fight for freedom needs global solidarity

The Empire Files’ Abby Martin and Mike Prysner discuss their new documentary “Gaza Fights For Freedom,” a vivid account of the Great March of Return against the Israeli siege of Gaza, and the urgency of global solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.
Guests: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner, co-creators of The Empire Files and co-directors of the documentary, Gaza Fights For Freedom.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.