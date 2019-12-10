US drops false charge against journalist Max Blumenthal

The US government has dropped a false charge of assault against The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal stemming from an incident at the Venezuelan embassy in May.

Blumenthal was seized from his home by a group of officers and held for two days in cells and cages. The case was dropped after Blumenthal’s legal team sought call logs that could have exposed collusion between the Secret Service and right-wing Venezuelan activists. Blumenthal discusses his vindication, the state of the US-backed coup attempt in Venezuela, and ongoing efforts to silence The Grayzone’s journalism.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of The Management of Savagery.