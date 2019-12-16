IG report exposes FBI, Congressional, and media deceit in Russia probe

A new report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirms that the FBI relied on the Steele dossier – a DNC-funded work of fiction – during the Trump-Russia probe.

The FBI used Steele’s work to obtain surveillance warrants but concealed his errors and other critical information from the FISA court. Matt Taibbi joins Aaron Maté to discuss how Horowitz’s investigation exposes not just the FBI’s deceit, but also that of the prominent media and political figures who enabled it.

Guest: Matt Taibbi. Author, Contributing Editor at Rolling Stone, and co-host of the podcast Useful Idiots.