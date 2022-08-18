Roger Waters calls for freeing Julian Assange at DOJ rally

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal joined Waters and other speakers in front of the Department of Justice in Washington DC to demand the US drop its charges against the Wikileaks founder.

Video and photos by Ford Fischer of News2Share and Consortium News.

Max Blumenthal followed Waters by excoriating the mainstream press for betraying Assange and thereby abandoning the cause of press freedom. Blumenthal also highlighted recent FBI misdeeds past and present, framing them as part of the national security state’s undemocratic practices.