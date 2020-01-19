Ex-UN weapons inspector: Biden’s Iraq war vote excuse a ‘bald-faced lie’

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter dismantles Joe Biden’s explanation for his Iraq war vote and recounts Biden’s long record of pushing for regime change in Baghdad.

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden is falsely claiming that he opposed the Iraq war when it began. Biden says that his 2002 war authorization vote was not intended to approve the 2003 invasion, but instead to ensure UN inspections. “It’s a completely disingenuous statement,” says Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iraq who testified before Biden in the U.S. Senate. “Joe Biden, from the very beginning, was a proponent of regime change in Iraq.”

Guest: Scott Ritter. Former UN Weapons Inspector, former Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, and author of Dealbreaker: Donald Trump and the Unmaking of the Iran Nuclear Deal.