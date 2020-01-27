Adam Schiff’s Russia-bashing is unhinged and dangerous

Scholar and author Stephen F. Cohen says that Adam Schiff’s Russia-bashing during the Trump impeachment trial is “ignorant and debased.”

At the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, chief Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff has claimed that the US is arming Ukraine “so that we can fight Russia over there so we don’t have to fight Russia here” and called Russia a “wounded, dangerous animal.”

Guest: Stephen F. Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies at New York University and Princeton University, contributing editor at The Nation, and author of War with Russia: From Putin & Ukraine to Trump & Russiagate.