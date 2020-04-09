Colonialism & coronavirus: 800,000 Haitians may die of COVID-19

Gutted by US-allied, neoliberal governments which have controlled the country since 2004, Haiti’s healthcare sector braces for a potential catastrophe.

By Anya Parampil

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Dr. Jeb Sprague, a Research Associate at the University of California, Riverside, about Haiti’s fight against coronavirus. Some estimates suggest up to 800,000 Haitians may die as a result of the disease, as the country’s health infrastructure has been gutted by US-allied, neoliberal governments which have controlled the country since 2004.