Busting Cold War propaganda: what China is really like

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Danny Haiphong, a contributing editor at the Black Agenda Report, about his recent, eye-opening two-week-long trip to China.

By Anya Parampil

In this interview with Red Lines, journalist and author Danny Haiphong discusses what he learned about China’s economic model, it’s efforts to reduce poverty nationwide, and his experience in Xinjiang, the province where western media, politicians, and human rights groups claim Beijing is housing millions of muslims in concentration camps. Did Danny see any evidence of this policy, and what do average Chinese people think about the claims?

Check out Danny’s new book, American Exceptionalism and American Innocence, to read more of his work.