Bolsonaro & COVID-19 push Brazil towards military dictatorship

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Brazilian journalist and researcher, Aline Piva, after Brazil’s Justice Minister, Sergio Moro, caught international attention for resigning in protest of what he called President Jair Bolsonaro’s organized crime.

Bolsonaro has come under fire for his refusal to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in a serious manner, and recently moved to fire the head of the country’s federal police in order to block an investigation into corruption allegations against him. Aline says Bolsonaro’s actions may usher in the return of Brazil’s military dictatorship, but explains why Moro should not be celebrated for his resignation. Finally, she shares how Brazil’s social movements are struggling to respond to the crisis.